Video: Moment Nepal Plane Crashes In Pokhara

An aircraft with 72 onboard including passengers and crew members crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara today.

Nepal Plane Crash: There are 68 passengers on board the crashed plane and four crew members, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, said.

Nepal Plane Crash: An aircraft with 72 onboard including passengers and crew members crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara today. Videos have emerged on social media from the purported crashed site where the aircraft was seen blown up in flames with black smoke billowing out of it.

“There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors,” Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Nepal Plane Crash: Video From Site

Nepal Plane Crash – What Do We Know So Far

  • A Yeti Airlines’ plane with 72 onboard crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara on Sunday. Out of 72 onboard, 68 were passengers while four others were crew members.
  • Casualties were feared even though rescue operation was underway. Sudarshan Bartaula, the spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, said rescue operation is underway.
  • Videos from the crashed site showed the aircraft in flames.




Published Date: January 15, 2023 12:06 PM IST



Updated Date: January 15, 2023 12:27 PM IST





