Video of 14 Men Riding 3 Bikes and Performing Dangerous Stunts Goes Viral, Lands Them in Trouble

The video shows six men riding on one bike and four each on two others as they performed stunts and shot reels for social media.

Lucknow: Pictures and videos of 14 men on three bikes performing dangerous stunts on the sections of Bareilly-Nainital highway has gone viral on the internet. The video shows six men riding on one bike and four each on two others as they performed stunts and shot reels for social media. The incident was reported from Bareilly’s Deorania PS area.

As soon as the video came to the notice of local police, they sprung into action and seized the bikes. As per reports, the video was shot on Sunday. As per reports, police even saw them performing the stunt, but the men fled the spot before the police could act. The police has now launched an investigation on the matter

Police said, “The accused are being tracked based on the bikes’ number plates, and action will be taken in accordance with the law.” SSP Bareilly Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said, “Once the information was received, the bikes were seized. Further action is being taken.”

The incident comes just two days after three men from Uttar Pradesh were seen performing stunts in a police car. The men were seen performing dangerous stunts and taking selfies in a moving car on the highway.

The car used by these men had a red beacon and a police sticker. The video was shared by Swati Maliwal, the current Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. Police immediately responded and an investigation is underway.



