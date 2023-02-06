Video of 6 Men Dancing with Rifles While Drinking in the Middle of Elevated Road in Ghaziabad Goes Viral
In the surfaced viral videos, the men can be seen sitting inside the car. One among them can be seen loading a rifle and allegdly firing in the air through the window.
Noida: A video of a group of six men in a luxury car, carrying guns, drinking alcohol and dancing in the middle of the elevated road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad is going viral across social media platforms. The video has also caught the eye of local police and the matter is under probe.
In the surfaced viral videos, the men can be seen sitting inside the car. One among them can be seen loading a rifle and allegdly firing in the air through the window. After parking the vehicle on the road, the group drank alcohol on the street and danced. One of the accused can be seen dancing with two rifles dangling by his neck.
@ghaziabadpolice registers case on this viral video shot at Indirapuram elevated road. #Reels on #roads biggest menace these days. #viral #Video #TrendingNow #Trending #Ghaziabad #UP #reelsinstagram #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/v7n7OE6qoB
— Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) February 5, 2023
Two of the men filmed the videos of the entire act and uploaded them on social media.
The police have identified the car owner. Preliminary probe in the matter revealed that the car belongs to Raja Choudhary, a resident of Chiranjeev Vihar of the city. A case has been registered against him and others involved in the incident at the Indirapuram police station. Further action in the matter is underway.
Published Date: February 6, 2023 2:45 PM IST
