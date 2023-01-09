Video of Another Mid-air Brawl Goes Viral, This Time on Biman Bangladesh flight

This comes just a week after a fight between two passengers broke out onboard a Thai Smile Airways Bangkok-India flight bound for Kolkata.

Viral Video: Mid-air brawls, unruly passengers seems to be making headlines every other day recently and videos of several such incidents have also left the internet shocked. The latest incident to take the internet by storm is from a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight where a passengers can be seen engaged in a physical clash with another passenger.

In the video, a young shirtless man is seen engaged in a physical confrontation with another passenger seated in the front row of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The route of the flight is not known yet.

The viral video shows a shirtless passenger most likely in his 20s involved in a heated, violent fight with another seated passenger. The shirtless man is seen standing, holding the seated co-passenger’s collar whose face is not visible on the video. While the standing angry passenger can be seen throwing punches, we can also see the seated one slapping him. Meanwhile, as the video proceeds we can see other passengers try to stop the fight and holding the shirtless man by his neck and his hands. The other flyers are also heard asking people seated around him to hold him.

This comes just a week after a fight between two passengers broke out onboard a Thai Smile Airways Bangkok-India flight bound for Kolkata, after one of them refused to follow cabin crew’s safety instructions.

