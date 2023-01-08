Video of Homeless Kids Watching Cartoons on TV Inside Electronic Store Goes Viral, People Praise Shop Incharge

A shop incharge of an electronic appliance store is earning praises online for his heart-winning gesture after a video of him allowing homeless kids to watch cartoon on a television every evening started making rounds of the internet.

Viral video: A little act of kindness is never harmful and can win hearts of many. Now, a shop incharge of an electronic appliance store is earning praises online for his heart-winning gesture after a video of him allowing homeless kids to watch cartoon on a television started making rounds of the internet.

The 18-second undated video clip went viral after a Twitter user Gautam Trivedi posted it online with the caption, “Store incharge let’s homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening.”

Watch Viral Video:

Store incharge let’s homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening. pic.twitter.com/ElOPGL61Fb — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) January 5, 2023



