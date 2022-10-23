Video of Karnataka Minister V Somanna Slapping Woman Goes Viral, Here’s How She Reacted

Bengaluru: A video of V Somanna, Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka, slapping a woman in the middle of a public program is making rounds on the internet. The minister was caught on camera slapping a woman during an event where he was distributing land titles in Hangala village of Chamarajanagar district.Also Read – ROFL Your Way To The Panda Bar! Adorably Cute Pandas Just Being Clumsy | See Videos Here

The minister reportedly slapped her when he was confronted by the woman who was angry about not receiving a land title. According to the woman, she approached the Minister to narrate her ordeal of not being granted a plot under the revenue department, and that was when Somanna slapped her. But what surprised many was the woman's reaction after she was assaulted.

WATCH VIDEO OF KARNATAKA MINISTER SLAPPING A WOMAN

LIVE | India vs Pakistan BUZZ, T20 WC 2022: 'Khakar Banarsi Paan, Arshdeep ne Udaa Diya Rizwan' – Fans React

Seconds after being slapped, the woman can be seen immediately touching the Minister’s feet. And, Somanna reportedly apologized later for his act. As per reports, the woman clarified later in a video that she was not slapped by the Minister but was advised by the Minister and extended all help.

This is not the first time a BJP minister was seen abusing people during a public event. Earlier last year, in December, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy was seen abusing a woman farmer in full public view.