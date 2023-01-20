Video Of Man Carrying Puppy In Backpack During Train Journey Goes Viral

An adorable video of a man carrying puppy in his backpack during a train journey has gone viral on social media.
Viral Video: If you are having a tough day at work or home, don’t worry as we got you covered. Sometimes all you need to put a smile on your face is to watch adorable videos of puppies. Puppy video therapy is real and it can do wonders to help reduce your stress. Internet is filled with cute dog and puppy videos and it never fails to impress us. An adorable video of a man carrying puppy in his backpack during a train journey has gone viral on social media.
“Pure love,” the caption of the video reads. The undated video posted on Instgram shows both the man and puppy dozing off for a while during the train journey. Moments later, the puppy wakes up even as the man continues to take his nap. The heartwarming video has left social media users pause for that aww-moment!
Watch: Man Carries Adorable Puppy In Backpack During Train Journey
So far, the viral video has raked over 21 million views. One of the users commented, “You have my heart, bro.” “So cute,” commented another user.
What do you think of this video? Tell us in the comments section below!
Published Date: January 20, 2023 9:23 AM IST
