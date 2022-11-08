Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeNationalVideo of Midnight Earthquake Tremors in Delhi NCR Fill Internet
National

Video of Midnight Earthquake Tremors in Delhi NCR Fill Internet

admin
By admin
0
58


Delhi Earthquake video: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. Videos flood internet.

Delhi Earthquake
Video of Midnight Earthquake Tremors in Delhi, NCR Flood Internet

Earthquake in Delhi: Delhiites woke up from their deep sleep as strong tremors of 5.6 magnitude jolted the city and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was Nepal, the National centre for seismology informed. Residents from different parts of the city had mixed reactions to the tremors that Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other NCR regions experienced.

They have shared multiple videos on Twitter, showing the impact of the earthquake. In one of the videos, a ceiling fan swayed heavily as a 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook the national capital. Check out some of the videos below.

WATCH CLIPS OF EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI-NCR

EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI-NCR: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

  1. Tremors were felt around 2 AM.
  2. The severe tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds .
  3. Tremors were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well.
  4. According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was about 10 km.
  5. The epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal
  6. This was the second earthquake to hit Nepal in around five hours.
  7. An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported in Nepal at 8:52 pm on Tuesday.




Published Date: November 9, 2022 3:14 AM IST



Updated Date: November 9, 2022 3:49 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Inflation and abortion lead the list of voter concerns, NBC News Exit Poll finds
Next article
Netizens Share Hilarious Memes as Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Video of Midnight Earthquake Tremors in Delhi NCR Fill Internet

admin
By admin
0
58


Delhi Earthquake video: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. Videos flood internet.

Delhi Earthquake
Video of Midnight Earthquake Tremors in Delhi, NCR Flood Internet

Earthquake in Delhi: Delhiites woke up from their deep sleep as strong tremors of 5.6 magnitude jolted the city and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was Nepal, the National centre for seismology informed. Residents from different parts of the city had mixed reactions to the tremors that Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other NCR regions experienced.

They have shared multiple videos on Twitter, showing the impact of the earthquake. In one of the videos, a ceiling fan swayed heavily as a 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook the national capital. Check out some of the videos below.

WATCH CLIPS OF EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI-NCR

EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI-NCR: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

  1. Tremors were felt around 2 AM.
  2. The severe tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds .
  3. Tremors were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well.
  4. According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was about 10 km.
  5. The epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal
  6. This was the second earthquake to hit Nepal in around five hours.
  7. An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported in Nepal at 8:52 pm on Tuesday.




Published Date: November 9, 2022 3:14 AM IST



Updated Date: November 9, 2022 3:49 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Inflation and abortion lead the list of voter concerns, NBC News Exit Poll finds
Next article
Netizens Share Hilarious Memes as Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677