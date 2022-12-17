India’s most luxurious train’s ticket costs over Rs 19 lakhs, say whaaa? Yes, netizens too could not believe it. Find out here what makes it so expensive.

Video: ‘Oh My God…Unbelievable,’ Ticket To THIS Indian Train Costs Over Rs 19 Lakhs | Watch Why

Delhi: Train journeys are no less than some wholesome experiences because as they say, it is not juts about the destination but the experience of the journey. But would you be willing to pay Rs 19 lakhs for a voyage chugging through the tracks? Yes, you read that right. Indian Railways has some of the most luxurious train journeys offering a palatial interiors with royal treatment at a coat over Rs 19 lakh. Maharaja Express, is a luxury train run b Indian Railways that has a huge presidential suite.

Redefining luxury train travel since 2010, Maharajas’ Express is the latest and most luxurious train in India. Offering 5 fascinating journeys crisscrossing some of the most vibrant destinations, significant attractions and offering a vista of breathtaking landscape, culture and heritage with which India is blessed; Maharajas’ Express offers journeys to the very depth of the soul of India in sheer opulence.

Watch: Presidential Suite Of Maharaja Express

A social media blogger Kushagra uploaded a video on his Instagram handle (@kushagratayal) where he takes a tour of the most expensive and opulent room in the luxury train Maharaja Express. The Presidential suit called ‘ Navratna’ that costs for about Rs 19,9800 plus GST.

This video, although was uploaded a couple of days ago but has suddenly taken the internet by a storm as netizens just can’t believe the price of the ticket. Can you?

According to another reel by Kushagra, the cheapest ticket for Maharaja Express is around Rs 4 lakhs.

Designed to recreate the elegance and pageantry of the personal carriages of erstwhile maharajas, the interiors of this luxury train in India is suffused with nostalgia. Elegance of a bygone era and state of the art amenities coalesce seamlessly to offer 5 Star living in the quaint interiors of the Maharaja Express.

People have all kinds of reactions on the video. While some are too stunned, others are quite not happy with price.

Would you like to travel in this latest luxury train in India and take a royal tour of royal Rajasthan?



