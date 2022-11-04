Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeNationalVideo Shows Exact Moment When Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Was Shot...
National

Video Shows Exact Moment When Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Was Shot Dead

admin
By admin
0
47


Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar while he and his party leader were holding a protest in the area.

Video Shows Exact Moment When Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Was Shot Dead
Police said more than five shots were fired at Sudhir Suri after which he fell down on the ground. (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place outside Gopal Mandir on the busy Majitha Road where Sudhir Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, police said.

Police said more than five shots were fired at Sudhir Suri after which he fell down on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries, police said. A video of the horrific moment Sudhir Suri fell down unconscious after he was shot was shared on social media.

Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab

Amritsar tense after Sudhir Suri attack

  • Police said the accused, who opened fire at Sudhir Suri, has been arrested. The weapon used in the crime has also been seized by the police.
  • Suri was in the hit list of several gangsters for a long time and was provided security by the government with around eight Punjab Police personnel being attached with him, police said.
  • Reacting to the incident, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the law and order situation has completely broken down in the state.




Published Date: November 4, 2022 5:54 PM IST



Updated Date: November 4, 2022 5:58 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
PBA: Rain or Shine breathes fire into playoff hopes after escaping NorthPort
Next article
IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter 2022 Issued on ibps.in: Here’s How to Download
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Video Shows Exact Moment When Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Was Shot Dead

admin
By admin
0
47


Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar while he and his party leader were holding a protest in the area.

Video Shows Exact Moment When Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Was Shot Dead
Police said more than five shots were fired at Sudhir Suri after which he fell down on the ground. (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place outside Gopal Mandir on the busy Majitha Road where Sudhir Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, police said.

Police said more than five shots were fired at Sudhir Suri after which he fell down on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries, police said. A video of the horrific moment Sudhir Suri fell down unconscious after he was shot was shared on social media.

Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab

Amritsar tense after Sudhir Suri attack

  • Police said the accused, who opened fire at Sudhir Suri, has been arrested. The weapon used in the crime has also been seized by the police.
  • Suri was in the hit list of several gangsters for a long time and was provided security by the government with around eight Punjab Police personnel being attached with him, police said.
  • Reacting to the incident, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the law and order situation has completely broken down in the state.




Published Date: November 4, 2022 5:54 PM IST



Updated Date: November 4, 2022 5:58 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
PBA: Rain or Shine breathes fire into playoff hopes after escaping NorthPort
Next article
IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter 2022 Issued on ibps.in: Here’s How to Download
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677