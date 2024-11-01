Home

News

Watch: Video shows man firing shots outside AP Dhillon’s home; Lawrence Bishnoi gang owns shooting, says Salman Khan is responsible because….

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the attack, stating that AP Dhillon invited the wrath of the group because he featured Bollywood actor Salman Khan in his music video.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the shooting outside AP Dhillon’s home in Vancouver. (File)

A video of the September 1 firing outside famous Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s home in Vancouver, Canada, has surfaced on social media platforms, showing a man, allegedly a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, firing several rounds outside Dhillon’s residence.

The POV-style video also shows at least two vehicles belonging to Dhillon, which were reportedly torched during the attack, engulfed in flames as the shooter fires several rounds outside the famous singer’s home.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

भारतीय मशहूर सिंगर AP Dhillon के कनाडा स्थित घर पर फायरिंग की घटना का वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसकी जिम्मेदारी लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग ने ली है। रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, इस हमले में उनके घर के बाहर खड़ी दो गाड़ियों में आग भी लगा दी गई। पुलिस ने फायरिंग करने वाले व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया… pic.twitter.com/UWDIjOQl0g — Alok Yadav (@Aalokydv2002) November 1, 2024

‘Stay in your lane’

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the attack, stating that Dhillon invited the wrath of the group because he featured Bollywood actor Salman Khan in his music video.

“On the night of September 1, shootings occurred at two places in Canada; Victoria Island (B.C.) and Woodbridge, Toronto. I, Rohit Godara (Lawrence Bishnoi group), take responsibility for both,” the gang said in a post on X.

“The house on Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. He is getting a lot of attention after featuring Salman Khan in his song. We came to your place; but you did not come out and showed you cannot do any real action. The underworld life you are trying to copy is the life we’re actually living. Stay in your lane, or we will kill you like a dog in the street,” the chilling post reads.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Police said they have arrested 25-year-old Abhijeet Kingra in connection with the September 1 shooting outside the home of AP Dhillon in Vancouver. A warrant has been issued for another suspect, 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who is believed to be in India, they said.

Firing incident at the residence of Punjabi Singer #APdhillon One suspect named Abhijeet Kingra has been arrested & another Suspect named Vikram Sharma flees to India says RCMP.#Canada #Punjab pic.twitter.com/cC1byBsVsQ — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) November 1, 2024

Kingra has been charged with “discharge of a firearm with intent and arson”, the police added.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang

With his name cropping up in the 2023 assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal resume now boasts three high-profile killings, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and NCP leader Baba Siddique. Last month, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police claimed that their investigation has revealed that Nijjar was killed at the behest of the Indian state and the Bishnoi gang was involved.

The 32-year-old gangster, currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, has issued several death threats to Salman Khan and has announced a Rs 25 lakh bounty on the Bollywood actor’s head for hunting Blackbucks, which are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.











