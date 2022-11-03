Thursday, November 3, 2022
Video Shows The moment Imran Khan Was Shot at Before Addressing Long March

Lahore: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was injured in firing during his rally in Pakistan’s Gujranwala. Khan was rushed to a hospital. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries on his leg during firing on his container, but he is safe, reportedGeo TV.Also Read – LIVE: Imran Khan Receives Bullet Shots, Injured; Pistol Carrying Attacker Held

The attacker fired at Imran Khan when the former cricketer was standing atop a container-truck to address his ongoing “long march” against the Shehbaz Sharif government. The attacker has now being arrested. Also Read – Imran Khan Injured During Pakistan Rally: India Issues Statement, Says Monitoring Situation

The attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Injured in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Senator <a href=”https://twitter.com/FaisalJavedKhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@FaisalJavedKhan</a> speaks exclusively. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/%D8%B9%D9%85%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86_%D8%AE%D8%A7%D9%86_%DB%81%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B1%DB%8C_%D8%B1%DB%8C%DA%88_%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%86_%DB%81%DB%92?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے</a> <a href=”https://t.co/PyrgQoeTs7″>pic.twitter.com/PyrgQoeTs7</a></p>&mdash; PTI (@PTIofficial) <a href=”https://twitter.com/PTIofficial/status/1588137362760007680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

“Imran Khan is injured, may Allah protect him, the whole nation should pray for the life of Imran Khan,” PTI’s Farrukh Habib said on Twitter.





