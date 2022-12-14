Video: This Country is Offering Free Bus Rides for Doing 20 Squats in 2 Mins

This health initiative by the city of Cluj-Napoca is part of a Sports Festival. As per their official website the free ticket is known as the health ticket.

Viral Video: A city in Romania is offering free bus tickets to people 20 squats in 2 minutes and videos of people trying this unusual healthy but profitable challange is going viral across social media platforms. Like many other countries, this Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca is promoting public transport with the growing energy and climate crisis. And, to keep up with this trend, the city has decided to combine a healthy lifestyle with passengers on the local public transport.

A video of a girl performing 20 squats in front of a booth to get a free bus ride has created a buzz over the internet. The girl’s video was shared by an user named Alina Bzholkina where one can see the girl succeeding in doing 20 squats to get her ‘health-ticket’. The squat booth has a camera installed and keeps a count of every squat the person does. Once she completes her set, a free bus ticket is dispatched from the machine.

This video was shared in October by the user and ever since being uploaded, it has crossed over a million views and one lakh likes. Many other videos of people trying the challenge at the bus station has also surfaced on the internet.

This health initiative by the city of Cluj-Napoca is part of a Sports Festival. As per their official website the free ticket is known as the health ticket. This year, the city is conducting the third phase of the program initiated by Sports Festival, with the support of Cluj-Napoca City Hall and the Local Council.



