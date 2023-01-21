Home

Video: UFO Like Cloud Formation Hovers Over Turkey | See Interesting Visuals

A Flying saucer or a portal to the universe? strange UFO like cloud formation in Turkey has left citizens amazed!

UFO like cloud formation in Turkey (Image: Twitter/@Lankanist)

Bursa: A world full of bizarre stuffs never fails to intrigue. Specially the viral science stuff that opens doors to discoveries that have always been there but not so common in the common world. Speaking of science, bizarre things keep coming up with most famous being theories on UFO and aliens. Recently, a massive UFO shaped cloud was formed over Bursa in Turkey on January 19 that has left the internet amazed.

Stunning the citizens, in what looked like a flying saucer or like more like a giant portal to the universe, the rare phenomenon has stunned the citizens. Apparently, the big fat cloud floated at dawn for quite some time grabbing several eyeballs.

Watch Video Of UFO Like Lenticular Cloud In Turkey

While several intriguing photos and videos have surfaced the internet, this viral video was shared by Twitter account by the name SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) on January 21.

A massive lenticular cloud resembling a UFO was spotted over the city of Bursa in Turkey 🇹🇷 today.#UFOs #turkifsa #ufologia pic.twitter.com/RNbR9QJELa — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) January 21, 2023

Truth Behind The UFO Like Cloud In Turkey

The floating, seemingly dusky vermillion appearance of the cloud grapped multiple eyeballs and people could not stop themselves from clicking this bizarre cloud structure hovering over Turkey. But this is not as strange as it sounds to be. Scientifically speaking, it was a lenticular cloud formation that are usually found either draped over or floating near mountain tops and ridges, according to Fox Weather.

A majestic lenticular cloud spotted over Bursa, Turkey today. pic.twitter.com/Rs0j1jafJ3 — ʟᴀɴᴋᴀɴᵀᵁᴿᴷ (@lankanist) January 19, 2023

IT added that, they are formed when that layer of the atmosphere is just on the cusp of saturation. As air flows over mountain tops, the gentle lift provides just enough cooling for the air to reach saturation and form a cloud. As the air sinks again, it becomes warmer and drier, leaving saturation and becoming invisible again. It may appear the cloud is static, but air is constantly flowing through it.

#Turkey an unusual dawn this morning. Footage of a rare natural phenomenon called #UFO lenticular/spying foehn clouds. 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Mw9SJx3mAN — ByronJ.Walker™Quotes (@ByronJWalker) January 21, 2023

Lenticular clouds are known for their curved, flying saucer-like appearance, and are usually found at heights of between 2,000 and 5,000 metres, reported the Guradian.



