Videos Of Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR Floods Internet

The epicentre of the quake was Patadebal of Bajhang, 460 km west of Kathmandu, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre of Nepal said.

Videos Of Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR Fills Internet | Watch

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Another major earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on richter scale jolted the Delhi-NCR on November 12. It was a second time within a week when people in Delhi-NCR felt such strong tremors. According to National Centre of Seismology, the epicenter was Nepal. Earlier in the week, on Tuesday strong tremors were felt int the national capital and its surrounding areas around midnight after earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Nepal in which 6 people were also killed.

Residents from different parts of Delhi-NCR flooded the internet with videos and memes showing the impact of the 5. 4. Chandeliers, TV, fans can been seen swaying in the videos.

WATCH VISUALS OF EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI-NCR

Major #Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Several Areas. Praying for everyone’s safety 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bk8SNAzpYe — Rohit Choudhary (@iRohitChoudhary) November 12, 2022

Apart from Delhi, the tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others.

The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has experienced at least eight earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 12, the data from the National Centre of Seismology showed. Saturday’s quake originated in Nepal at a depth of 10 km with Latitude 29.28 N and Longitude 81.20 E.



