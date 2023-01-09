National

Videos of Woman Working Out at Gym in Saree Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Divided

In this viral video, the saree clad woman can be seen performing multiple exercises, such as lunges and lat pulldowns.

Viral Video: From time to time, several videos of women performing stunts, riding bikes, playing kabaddi and doing other unusual activities wearing sarees have gone viral on social media platforms. And, this time a woman working out at a gym and lifting weights wearing a saree is making rounds of the internet. However, netizens stand divided on this matter. While many praised the woman for this act, several even taunted her for showing off.

A number of videos of the woman working out wearing saree went viral after she shared them on her Instagram handle. The videos of the woman named Reena Singh who identifies herself as a fitness trainer has gone crazily viral and each video of hers in saree have garnered around millions of views.

WATCH VIDEO OF WOMAN GYMMING IN SAREE:

In this viral video, Reena Singh can be seen performing multiple exercises, such as lunges and lat pulldowns. One can also see her jumping and lifting a huge tire while performing squats.

The videos of Reena Singh’s profile not only shows her working out in saree, there are many other videos of hers gymming in other kindof Indian and Western wears too.

Earlier last year, a video of a 56-year-old woman from Chennai working out at a gym in a saree with her daughter-in-law also went viral. Her inspiring story went viral after it was jointly shared on Instagram by Humans of Madras and Madras Barbell.




