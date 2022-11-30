Vidyut Jammwal Performs Breathtaking Highline Aerial-Action Stunt Watch

Vidyut Jammwal recently performed breathtaking highline aerial-action stunt in his new viral video. – Watch

Vidyut Jammwal Performs Breathtaking Highline Stunt: Vidyut Jammwal always amazes his fans and followers with his breathtaking action stunts. The action movie star once again did the impossible by walking the highline over a canyon. The actor this time around performed an extreme sport which is not mean for everyone, especially the faint-hearted. Vidyut posted a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen training prior to performing highlining stunt which requires caution and focus. Highlining involves the counterintuitive act of walking on a line hundreds of feet above the ground on a one-inch rope that’s thinner than an average waist belt. It takes athleticism, balance, stamina and most importantly mental toughness to walk a long line.

Vidyut while speaking about highrise sports stated that, “Extreme sports are a great way for me to experience the connection between my mind and my body. Highlining is a sport that requires extreme focus and balance. Discovering what my physical and mental abilities are and how far I can go, is my greatest ambition in life.” The Kalaripayattu martial artist spent time with some of the top highliners in between his shooting schedules. After wrapping up his shoot he went on to walk one of the biggest highlines very few people in the world have attempted.

Vidyut was last seen in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha released in July 2022.

