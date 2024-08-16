Vieroots Announces Buy 1 Get 1 Free EPLIMO Offer to Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Vieroots Wellness Solutions, the worlds first complete personalized health ecosystem, is excited to announce a special Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on their flagship product, EPLIMO, in celebration of Raksha Bandhan, which falls on 19th August. This limited-time offer is a perfect opportunity to gift your loved ones the key to a healthier, more optimized life.

EPLIMO by Vieroots- a comprehensive genetic test, providing insights into 250+ health conditions

EPLIMO, with over 40,000 users across 10+ countries and more than 100,000 transformations, provides personalized wellness solutions based on genetic insights. By understanding the unique aspects of your DNA, EPLIMO offers tailored fitness plans, precision nutrition, injury prevention strategies, and mental wellness guidance, all designed to help you achieve your best self.

“Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the bond between siblings, and what better way to honor this bond than by gifting the promise of long-term health and well-being With EPLIMO, you can empower your loved ones to take control of their health journey through personalized, science-backed insights,” said Sajeev Nair, Founder & Chairman, Veiroots Wellness Solutions.

The comprehensive EPLIMO program starts with a simple at-home saliva test. With insights into over 250 health conditions, including heart, vascular, neuromuscular, and metabolic conditions, EPLIMO delivers a hyper-personalized lifestyle modification plan that is easy to follow and incredibly effective.

“This Raksha Bandhan, we wanted to offer something truly meaningful. The Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on EPLIMO is our way of helping families come together in their journey towards better health. Its not just a gift; its an investment in a longer, healthier life,” added Sajeev Nair.

Take advantage of this exclusive Raksha Bandhan offer and give the gift of health and longevity to your loved ones. Visit vieroots.com/products/eplimo-pro to learn more.

About Vieroots Wellness Solutions

Vieroots Wellness Solutions, a Bengaluru-based health-tech company founded by biohacker and author Sajeev Nair, is revolutionizing personalized healthcare. Vieroots HPO programs integrate cutting-edge technologies – epigenetic modifications, AI, wearables, precision nutrition supplements, and big data – to create customized plans that optimize physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being. Their flagship product, EPLIMO, offers a DNA-based analysis to detect disease risks and recommend lifestyle modifications for optimal health. Vieroots provides a comprehensive suite of HPO programs, health awareness initiatives, DNA-based weight loss solutions, and certified coaching, all delivered by a team of dedicated experts.