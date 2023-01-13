View Once Text, Companion Mode: WhatsApp Likely to Release These News Features in 2023

Home

WhatsApp New Feature Updates: WhatsApp is planning to update these new features for its Android, iOS, and Web users.

The new feature is expected to be rolled out in future updates of the app.

WhatsApp New Feature Updates: WhatsApp has released many new features in 2022 to enhance the user interface and security. From ‘see profile photos of individuals and groups’, Community feature to ‘Message Yourself’, WhatsApp has launched these features that simplified the user experience. WhatsApp in 2023 also plans to launch more features with the aim to improve the voice, video, and message experience on the platform.

Notably, WhatsApp is planning to update these new features for its Android, iOS, and Web users. The new features include PiP for video calls on iOS, screen lock feature for web app, view once text, companion mode, and more.

Picture-in-Picture for video calls

This new feature on WhatsApp will allow users to multitask and browse other apps while staying on a WhatsApp video call. And the feature will also minimizes the video call window into a small interface that can be dragged and placed anywhere on the mobile screen while using other apps.

View Once text

With his new feature, WhatsApp will allow users to send text messages which will be automatically deleted once the receipt opens and sees the message. This new feature will also allow users to keep their text conversations private and share sensitive information securely.

Companion mode

At present, WhatsApp doesn’t allow users to use the same account on two different devices or multiple devices. However, with the Companion mode feature, users will be able to link and sync their WhatsApp data and use the app with the same profile on multiple phones. With this new feature, the users will be able to use the same WhatsApp profile simultaneously across iPhone and Android phones.

Voice notes on status

WhatsApp is experimenting and is planning to roll out this new status feature soon in 2023. Just like photos, videos and links, you can also share voice notes on Status.

Screen lock for WhatsApp desktop

WhatsApp said it is working on a new feature that will allow users to protect their desktop app by setting a password to open the app. This facility is already there Android and iOS users to set-up a security code to open an app, and soon WhatsApp web users will be able to set a security pin for their desktop app.



