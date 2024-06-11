Home

News

Vijayawada Traffic Advisory Issued For Chandrababu Naidu’s Oath-Taking Ceremony: Check Timing, Route Diversion

Vijayawada Traffic Advisory: Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi in the advisory said the vehicles moving from Visakhapatnam to Chennai will be diverted via Kathipudi and Ongole.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Check Vijayawada Traffic Advisory Today

Vijayawada Traffic Advisory: The Krishna district police have imposed traffic restrictions and issued an advisory for June 12 in view of the swearing in of N Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He oath taking ceremony will be held at Kesarapalli IT Towers in Gannavaram area of Vijayawada.

PM Narendra Modi, chief ministers and governors of neighbouring states, apart from union ministers will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Check Full Traffic Advisory

Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi in the advisory said the vehicles moving from Visakhapatnam to Chennai will be diverted via Kathipudi and Ongole.

The cars coming from Chennai to Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Ongole, Repalle, Machilipatnam, Losari Bridge, Narsapuram, Amalapuram and Kakinada.

The traffic moving towards Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Gamon Bridge, Devarapalli, Jangareddygudem, Aswaraopeta and Khammam.

Other vehicles will be diverted via Bhimadole, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kamavarapukota, Chintalapudi, Sattupalli, Khammam, Hanuman Junction, Nuzvid, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam and Nandigama.

The vehicles going towards Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad have to travel via Nandigama, Madhira, Wyra, Sattupalli, Aswaraopet, Jangareddygudem, Devarapalli and Gamon Bridge.

The cars will also be diverted via Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction and Eluru Bypass.

Some of the vehicles will be diverted from Ramavarappadu, Nunna, Velagaleru, G. Konduru, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction and Visakhapatnam.

Chandrababu Naidu: Check Oath-taking Timing

The development comes as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 a t11:27 AM.

The Chief Minister-designate on Friday acknowledged that the dedicated efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have changed the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh which ultimately resulted in the massive victory of the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congratulating every leader on the success of the NDA in the polls, Chandrababu said that the Prime Minister has not taken any rest in the three months of campaigning.

“PM Modi started the campaign and ended with the same spirit which helped the NDA to get this verdict,” he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan’s JanaSena Party contested Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the alliance performed strongly, securing 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The TDP won 16 seats, BJP three and JanaSena Party two.

In the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, NDA registered a massive victory winning 164 out of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh assembly with TDP winning 135 seats, Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) 21, and the BJP winning 8 seats.











