Viksit Bharat 2047: Farmer Centric Solutions will aid the Growth of Agriculture for Higher GDP

CropLife India; the association of leading domestic and multinational R&D driven crop science companies; organized a National Conference on the occasion of its 44th AGM. The conference witnessed the congregation of Minister of State (Independent Charge) Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Two Ministers of State for Agriculture; senior Government officials, experts, academia and industry leaders.

Drone Didi felicitation by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Shri Bhagirath Choudhary

Deliberations during the National Conference focused on the theme “Driving Prosperity Through Partnerships: Role of Crop Protection Industry in the Growth of Indian Agriculture“. A Special Plenary Session focussed on “Policy Push to take Agro-Chemical Sector to next level”. The Session I dwelled on “Technologies Driving Precision Agriculture”. The Session II focussed on “Driving Growth through Progressive Regulatory Policies and Processes”. The Valedictory Session deliberated on “Partners in Progress: Global Perspective”. A Special Plenary Session which focussed on our Farmers was themed as “Ek Charcha – Annadata ke Saath”.

During his inaugural address Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Honble Minister of State (Independent Charge) Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India shared that, “As we aim for a Developed India: Targeting 7-8% GDP Growth by 2047, we need to enhance our focus on boosting agricultures contribution. There has been a shift in focus: from being neglected to being empowered -Farmers have taken center stage in Indias current development agenda.“

Hemlata, Uttar Pradesh Priyanka, Rajasthan Soni Lamba, Haryana Meena Rani, Punjab Heena Manjhi, Madhya Pradesh Progressive Farmers adopting technology in farming were felicitated by Mr. Faiz Ahmad Kidwai Gopal Giri Pushpendra Kumar Kamod Singh

Shri Ramnath Thakur, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India said, “Scientists need to intensify research on Crop Health and Swaasthya Practices in India; which will help in the ailing soil of our country. ‘Real Change’ will begin in the villages while collaborating with farmers to enhance land and farmer’s health.”

Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India said, “Our Prime Minister has made significant strides with initiatives like Minimum Support Price (MSP). Its crucial to support our farmers through efforts like Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Jan Jagran Adhyayan.

Organizations like CropLife India have played a vital role in boosting production, but there’s still much more to be done. Our farmers are not just caretakers of the land; agriculture is the backbone of our nation, and farmers are its soul. The responsibility of protecting both rests on your shoulders. Let’s work together for a sustainable future.“

Mr. Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India said, “We have initiated dialogues on various agricultural growth initiatives, and it’s a pleasure to learn that all four national associations will be convening to move this forward. To enhance ease of doing business, we’re focusing on the Integrated Pest Management System (IPMS) and the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS), which will facilitate farmers access to quality pest control services.

Additionally, were streamlining the licensing process for retailers to make it more efficient. The NPSS, launched by the Government of India, has already seen 20,000 farmers register, and efforts are ongoing to encourage more to utilize the app and its benefits.”

Dr. P. K. Singh, Agriculture Commissioner, Government of India said, “My philosophy is to actively listen to industry leaders and then take decisive action. I believe in implementing strategies rather than just discussing them. As a result, we have successfully increased the production of rice and wheat significantly. This approach not only boosts our agricultural output but also supports our farmers and strengthens the economy. Let’s continue this momentum and focus on tangible results.“

Dr. Archana Sinha, Secretary, CIBRC shared, “Government’s approval on minor changes in the new molecule formulation policy, is expected in the coming months. On our Regulatory Committee (RC) portal, we’ve made it mandatory that any product involving a new molecule undergoes expedited registration. This will ensure a faster approval process for those products.”

Dr. Poonam Jasrotia, ADG (Plant Protection & Bio Safety), ICAR said, “We are in the process of updating to a new format for data submission. Once this new format is implemented, we anticipate that the data transfer will be more efficient, which should help speed up the regulatory approval process.”

Dr. Vandana Tripathy, Network Coordinator (AINP) & Scheme Incharge (MPRNL), All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues, ICAR said, “The long-awaited Gazette Notification on MRLs is now publicly available, and all stakeholders are encouraged to provide their feedback. The Government is actively urging the industry to register for Label Claims on crops, particularly those supported by residue data from the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP).“

Dr. R. S. Paroda, Padma Bhushan and Chairman Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS) shared, “The private sector can play a significant role in training farmers on technology use in agriculture. By fostering public-private partnerships, we can create a supportive environment. Utilizing insecticides and pesticides through integrated pest management can be particularly effective for farmers. I am confident that the government will respond to our call for action.“

Mr. Mariano Beheran, Minister – Agriculture Attache, Embassy of Argentina highlighted Argentinas success in leading the global agricultural market, and shared, “The key topics included the distribution of market share for selective and non-selective herbicides in 2023, the impact of climate change on agriculture, and the importance of bilateral cooperation between India and Argentina in the agricultural sector. By learning from such examples, India can implement targeted taxation and incentives that encourage sustainable practices, promote research and development, and enhance the resilience of our agricultural systems. This collaborative approach can pave the way for a more robust agricultural future.“

Dr. Kaushik Banerjee, Director, National Research Centre on Grapes said, “We are committed to advancing agricultural development through several key initiatives in the long run. Initiatives like implementing systems to ensure transparency and traceability, which will build consumer trust and meet international standards and strengthening our testing and quality assurance processes to ensure the safety and quality of our agricultural products. “

Dr. Vishal Choudhary, Principal Scientist Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, said, “As we implement new technologies, such as drone technology, we are making every effort to ensure that these laws and initiatives move forward swiftly. By fostering collaboration and open dialogue among all parties, we can facilitate a more efficient legislative process and ensure that necessary reforms are enacted in a timely manner.”

Mr. Durgesh Chandra, Secretary General, CropLife India said, “As India positions itself as a global food hub, establishing a predictable and stable science-based policy and regulatory framework for the crop protection sector is essential. Such a regime will foster innovation and facilitate the introduction of new technologies and solutions to tackle both current and emerging challenges faced by farmers. Additionally, embracing cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and drones will further enhance agricultural efficiency and sustainability. Together, we can pave the way for a prosperous agricultural future.”

The crop protection industry has significantly contributed to Indian agriculture over the past 78 years and remains dedicated to fostering growth and sustainability. Our commitment to enhancing agricultural practices and supporting farmers is unwavering as we move forward together. CropLife India members are not only committed to bring latest and safer innovations and are equally committed to educate farmers on their safe and responsible use. CropLife and its member companies would like to continue to contribute in creating a science-based, pragmatic and stable regulatory environment.

About CropLife India

CropLife India is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture and it is an association of 17 R&D driven member companies in crop protection. We jointly represent ~ 70% of the market and are responsible for 95% of the molecules introduced in the country. Our member companies have annual global R & D spend of 6 billion USD and are firmly committed to engaging with the farming community to enable Safe, Secure Food Supply.

Our member companies were established in India as far back as the 1950s; we continue to work hand-in-hand with the Government to build the agriculture sector – from direct investment of building factories, jobs creation, bringing in agriculture innovation and working endlessly over the years with multi-stakeholders to enhance agriculture productivity.