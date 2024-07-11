Home

Kathua Ambush: Villagers Forced To Cook For Terrorists At Gunpoint Before Attack, Report

A massive search operation, conducted by the army and police, is on amidst heavy rain in dense forests across four districts. The operation, launched from Kathua, Udhampur, and Bhaderwah, has resulted in the detention of 50 individuals.

The recent terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the tragic loss of five personnel. Villagers were reportedly coerced at gunpoint to cook for the terrorists before the ambush, sources told India Today TV. The attackers, equipped with bodycams, aimed to seize the Army’s weapons but were met with remarkable courage and resistance from the personnel, who thwarted their plans despite sustaining injuries. The incident occurred on a remote mountainous road near Badnota village, marking the fifth terror strike in the region in a month. These attacks target areas distant from security bases with limited road access, delaying reinforcement deployment.

Meanwhile, security forces have apprehended over 20 suspects for interrogation, intensifying their investigation into the assault.

Truck driver, 50 others detained

The manhunt for the terrorists responsible for the ambush in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, which resulted in the tragic death of five army personnel, has led to the detention of a truck driver and 50 others for questioning. According to officials, the truck, which was initially close behind the ill-fated army vehicles on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road, slowed down near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar when the terrorists opened fire from two different directions. Five army personnel including a Junior Commissioner Officer, were killed in the ambush on Monday.

Suspicion has been cast on the civilian tipper driver, with authorities investigating whether he intentionally delayed the convoy by requesting a pass on the culvert. “The role of a civilian tipper, which slowed down the speed of this convoy, has come under investigation as it is perceived that the driver deliberately asked for a pass on the culvert.

“Usually, army vehicles are given preference in these areas but the tipper still asked for a pass which slowed down both vehicles,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Massive search operation underway

A massive search operation, conducted by the army and police, is on amidst heavy rain in dense forests across four districts. The operation, launched from Kathua, Udhampur, and Bhaderwah, has resulted in the detention of 50 individuals for questioning in connection with the ambush, the officials said.

Efforts are being made to track down and neutralise the terrorists believed to be hiding in the forest, they said.











