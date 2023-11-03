Vinay Hari Education Consultant, a prominent consultant for international education, has introduced a novel scholarship initiative for Indian students who are economically disadvantaged. The student must have an excellent academic record, and English proficiency with an IELTS score of at least six bands in order to be eligible for this free overseas education program called the Canada Passage Program.

Vinay Hari Education Consultant Launches Zero-Expense Canadian Education Program

In addition to receiving a tuition waiver, the Canada Passage Program scholar will get support services to help them thrive in their studies and transition to life in Canada. Among these support services are pre-departure orientation, airport transport and welcome, assistance finding housing, helping find part-time work, academic guidance and tutoring, and assistance with social and cultural integration.

Speaking about the Scholarship Program, Mr. Vinay Hari stated, “With over 7,30,000 international students enrolling in a wide range of programs, Canada is currently one of the best study abroad destinations. Despite its widespread appeal, studying in Canada comes at a hefty price. Students who want to study in Canada but cannot afford it can benefit from our program. We want to help them achieve their goals by giving them this once-in-a-lifetime chance. Our target for this year is to send 1000 Students and help change their lives.”

Vinay Hari Education Consultants specialty is offering students excellent educational facilities, assisting them with the selection process, and facilitating a smooth application process. With the help of his team of knowledgeable counsellors, who handle every stage of the application and filing process, he achieves a high acceptance rate for visas.

Vinay Hari Education Consultant is growing throughout the burgeoning hotspots for Indian immigration abroad, including Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Delhi, Amritsar, and various parts of Gujarat where he has several state-of-the-art offices.

For more information, please visit www.vinayhari.com.