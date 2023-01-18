National

Vinesh Phogat Gets Death Threats, Accuses WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh For Sexually Exploiting Women Wrestlers

Phogat along with 30 wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia staged a protest at Jantar Mantar.

wrestlers, wrestlers protest, sakshi malikk, bajrang punia, india wrestlers, wrestlers protest, jantar mantar protest,Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Vinesh Phogat Gets Death Threats, Accuses WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh For Sexually Exploiting Women Wrestlers. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday has accused WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexually exploiting women wrestlers and also said that for standing against the President, she has also received death threats.

“Adhyaksh (WFI President) and a few coaches in the national camp have sexually exploited female wrestlers,” she said. “No one takes responsibility for injuries. They talk of banning wrestlers from nationals. The WFI President called me khota sikka (useless). I wanted to commit suicide.”, Phogat told to reporters.

“I’ve openly said it today, I don’t know if I will be alive tomorrow. We have requested many times to move the camp away from Lucknow. Why does it happen only there? Because it’s easy for him to prey on the women wrestlers”, she added.

Vinesh said she faced death threats for complaining against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“I have been given death threats since I complained to the Prime Minister regarding harassment,” she added.

The wrestlers are demanding change in the WFI administration and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Authority of India to take action against the WFI chief.

“We are here for everyone. We are just faces of so many young people around,” Sakshi Malik said.

“Our fight is not against the government or the Sports Authority of India (SAI). This is against WFI,” Bajrang Punia made it clear in his statement.




Published Date: January 18, 2023 7:42 PM IST





