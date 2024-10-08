Vinesh Phogat’s first reaction after winning Julana Assembly seat goes viral

Home

On Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat, the a former star wrestler and Olympian who joined the Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, won her maiden electoral contest from the Julana constituency, defeating her nearest rival, BJP’s Yogesh Kumar, by a margin of 5,761 votes.

Vinesh Phogat won the Julana Assembly seat by a margin of over 5,000 votes.

Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat who emerged victorious from the Julana Assembly constituency in the Haryana polls, asserted hailed her win as “victory of every struggle, of truth”. In her first reaction after being declared victorious from the Julana seat, Phogat asserted her win represents the “the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight”.

“This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight. This is the victory of every struggle, truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me,” Vinesh Phogat said, according to news agency ANI.

Vinesh Phogat wins

According to data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Vinesh Phogat received a total of 65,080 votes after 15 rounds of counting today, posting a margin of + 6015 votes over Yogesh Kumar. Congress has reclaimed the Julana seat after 19 years.

Congratulating Phogat on her victory, fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, who had also joined the Congress alongside her, said the fight was not merely between political parties but a battle against the “strongest oppressive forces in the country”.

“Many congratulations to the country’s daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory. This fight was not just for one Julana seat, it was not just with 3-4 other candidates, it was not just a fight between parties. This fight was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious,” Punia wrote on X.

BJP inches towards hat-trick

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is heading towards a hat-trick in the Haryana, with the saffron party declared victorious on seven seats and leading in 43 seats, according to latest trends published by the EC.

However, Vinesh exuded confidence that the Congress will emerge victorious in the Haryana polls and form the next government in the state.

“These are early trends wait for some time, earlier I was also trailing but now I won. Nothing is clear now. Congress party will form its government,” the former wrestler asserted.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had voiced concerns over an “unexplained slowdown” in updating of results of the Haryana elections on the poll ECI’s website and urged the poll watchdog to direct officials to update accurate figures so that “false news and malicious narratives” can be countered immediately.

Congress claims ‘slowdown’ in updating results

“There is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data. The EC data is lagging behind; they are still showing fourth or fifth-round data while 11 rounds have been counted. Our General Secretary Communications has tweeted to the Election Commission asking – are trying to put pressure on the local administration by delaying the display and uploading of data. In J&K you are getting live data with every round counted but in Haryana, it is not so,” ANI quoted Congress leader Pawan Khera as saying.

Responding to the claims, the Election Commission asserted that there was nothing on record to substantiate Congress’ “ill-founded allegation” of a slowdown in updating of Haryana poll results.

“There is nothing on record to substantiate your ill-founded allegation of slowdown in updating of results. Your memorandum also does not bring out any contrary facts as to the delay at any of the constituencies in Haryana or J-K,” the poll panel said.

