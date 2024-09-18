Vinpearl’s Multi-Experience Resorts: A “Back to Nature” Experience that’s Anything but Boring

In an increasingly developed world, where experiences are often neatly packaged for convenience, it can feel like a chore to have a truly “real” experience with nature. The concrete jungle, while having its own allure, can leave us yearning for the raw, untamed beauty of the natural world. This innate tendency to reconnect with nature, or biophilia, is more than just a passing trend; its a deep-seated human need.

Vinpearl Luxury Nha Trang

And this need is also shaping the travel industry. Research suggests that time spent in nature offers a multitude of health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, improving immune system function, and reducing levels of stress hormones. It is, therefore, no surprise that immersing oneself in the natural world has become one of the most sought-after ways for 1.3 billion inbound tourists to relax and rejuvenate.

The World Economic Forums Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024 (TDDI) reveals a notable trend: Tripadvisor pageviews have become increasingly concentrated on a countrys most popular natural and cultural attractions since 2021, when Covid-19 is forcing people to stay inside. This underscores the growing allure of nature tourism, a cornerstone of biophilia, which generates more than $600 billion in revenue globally.

Vinpearl: Embracing the Nature Tourism Trend

Vinpearl, Vietnams leading hospitality brand, has strategically embraced the growing desire for nature-based experiences. With over 45 properties spanning 17 provinces and cities, it offers a diverse portfolio encompassing luxurious accommodations, world-class entertainment, and immersive nature encounters.

Take, for instance, Vinpearl Nha Trang, situated on the picturesque Hon Tre Island. It offers more than just breathtaking ocean views. The resorts expansive 36,000 square meter diving area, teeming with over 50 species of fish and more than 4,800 vibrant coral reefs, provides an idyllic setting for guests to marvel at the oceans beauty and engage in thrilling water sports. From snorkeling and scuba diving amidst the coral reefs to capturing underwater memories through photography and kayaking through the crystal-clear waters, Vinpearl Nha Trang offers an unforgettable aquatic adventure.

Another nature-based Vinpearl attraction is Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc, where the wild roams free. As Vietnams first semi-wild zoo, Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc has become a haven for those seeking an immersive wildlife experience. Visitors can witness the majesty of nature firsthand as they embark on a “caged human, free animal” journey, where the roles are reversed, and the animals roam freely while humans observe from the safety of specialized vehicles.

“Encounters with bears, tigers, lions, and other animals blocking the vehicles are a common occurrence in the semi-wild zone. Its this unique specialty that excites every visitor, as they never know what awaits them on their journey,” said Tran Hoang Huy, a safari guide.

With the largest scale in Southeast Asia, Vinpearl Safari offers visitors from all over the world a rare space to explore nature and an ideal living space for nearly 4,000 creatures of 200 species – including about 40 endangered species, a diverse plant ecosystem with 1,200 species. In 2024, Vinpearl Safari was recognized by the Worldkings World Record Alliance as “The most diverse island safari with the largest number of animal individuals in the world”.

These two are just prime examples of Vinpearls dedication to satisfying travelers’ tendencies to seek nature.

Commitment to Green and Sustainable Tourism

Vinpearls dedication to providing immersive nature experiences is complemented by a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and green practices. This dedication manifests in several initiatives implemented throughout their properties.

To reduce its carbon footprint, Vinpearl actively pursues energy conservation. This is achieved through the use of energy-efficient technologies and practices such as harnessing solar power, employing LED lighting, and implementing smart energy management systems.

Additionally, the company also prioritizes waste reduction and management. Vinpearl has implemented comprehensive programs that encompass recycling, composting, and minimizing single-use plastics, thus safeguarding the environment and conserving valuable resources.

Water conservation is also a key focus, including initiatives such as rainwater harvesting, implementing closed-loop wastewater treatment systems that adhere to international standards, and employing various other resource-saving solutions.

These comprehensive efforts toward sustainability have garnered recognition from various organizations. Notably, Vinpearl Resort & Spa Ha Long was honored with the prestigious ASEAN Green Hotel Standard in 2019, a testament to its unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism practices. By prioritizing responsible tourism and actively working to minimize its ecological footprint, Vinpearl is ensuring that future generations can continue to revel in the wonders of Vietnams natural landscapes.

In a world where genuine experiences with nature can be elusive, Vinpearl offers a refreshing alternative. By combining luxurious accommodations with immersive nature-based activities, Vinpearl provides a truly unique and unforgettable vacation experience. Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or a deeper connection to the natural world, Vinpearls multi-experience resorts have something to offer every traveler.