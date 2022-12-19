Menu
Violence Erupts At Allahabad University As Security Misbehaves With Student Leader

Students set a motorbike ablaze, damaged a car and even hurled stones.

Allahabad: A scuffle between a student leader and security guard at Allahabad University over denial of entry into the campus got out of control on Monday. As the arguments got heated, tension started to simmer and student, reportedly, started vandalising the campus.

The student leader is a part of a month-long protest against fee hike in the University. He wanted to go the bank inside the premises but was, allegedly, denied entry that led to the clashes.

UP ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, “The situation is now under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot. Police is monitoring the situation.”

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

