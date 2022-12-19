Students set a motorbike ablaze, damaged a car and even hurled stones.

Violence Erupts At Allahabad University As Security Misbehaves With Student Leader

Allahabad: A scuffle between a student leader and security guard at Allahabad University over denial of entry into the campus got out of control on Monday. As the arguments got heated, tension started to simmer and student, reportedly, started vandalising the campus.

The student leader is a part of a month-long protest against fee hike in the University. He wanted to go the bank inside the premises but was, allegedly, denied entry that led to the clashes.

Uttar Pradesh | Protest over fee hike in Allahabad University premises in Prayagraj; motorbike torched, car damaged by protesters; police present at the spot pic.twitter.com/KJ37pgdtK7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2022

UP ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, “The situation is now under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot. Police is monitoring the situation.”

