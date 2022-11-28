Violence Hits Adani’s $900 Million Dream Project In Kerala; Archbishop Prime Accused | TOP DEVELOPMENTS

Kerala Police have named Latin archdiocese archbishop Dr Thomas J Netto as the prime accused in the case registered over the clash that clash that erupted in Vizhinjam, Thiruvanthapuram on Saturday, November 26.

New Delhi: The controversy surrounding Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited, a dream project of Gautam Adani, seems to have no end in the near future. On one side, it’s the Kerala government, court, and the Adani Group led by the world’s third richest man — on the other side, it’s a group of locals including fishermen, allegedly led by big men at the Latin Catholic church.

Yes, the church itself has been accused of going against a court order. Kerala Police have named Latin archdiocese archbishop Dr Thomas J Netto as the prime accused in the case registered over the clash that clash that erupted in Vizhinjam, Thiruvanthapuram on Saturday, November 26. The FIR further states that the archbishop conspired with other priests. According to a report on Mathrubhumi, police have registered 10 cases where 50 bishops including auxiliary bishop Chritsudas and 45 others have been named.

“At least 29 policemen have been injured and admitted to various hospitals,” a special branch police official told PTI. The mob targeted the police station using sticks and bricks, and attacked police officers after a person was arrested and a few others were taken into custody. Meanwhile, Mathrubhumi has reported that 36 policemen have been injured, including Sub Inspector Lijo P Mani who suffered a serious injury on his leg. An all-party meeting has been scheduled for today to reinstate peace in the region.

WHAT’S THE PROTEST ALL ABOUT

In 2015, the Kerala government awarded Adani Ports and SEZ the rights to construct Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd — an idea that was first conceived about 25 years ago. The major concern regarding this project is the high soil erosion the project could cause along the coastline of Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital.

In the present protest, the protest led by the church in the name of fishermen have put up the following demands:

Find an immediate solution to the coastal erosion resulting from construction of Vizhinjam International Port

Grant rent as well as lump sum payment of rental advance to temporarily relocate peoploe sheltered in warehouse as a result of losing their homes and land due to coastal erosion over the years.

Make plans for permanent resettlement of those who have lost their homes and land.

The construction of Vizhinjam International Port causes the fast receding of shoreline. Hence, stop the work on the port and carry out necessary studies.

The Mathrubhumi report further states that Adani Group claims a loss of ₹200 crore and plans to get the money back from the protesters. They’re expected to inform the court about the same today.



