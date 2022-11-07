Vir Das recently faced flak from Hindu Janajagruti Samiti for hurting religious sentiments as it filed a complaint against him at a Bengaluru police station demanding cancellation of his show.

Vir Das Faces Flak From Hindu Janajagruti Samiti For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Complaint Filed

Vir Das Faces Flak From Hindu Janajagruti Samiti: Vir Das came under the flak of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti for hurting religious sentiments. The group has demanded cancellation of the stand-up comedian’s Bengaluru show scheduled to be held on November 10. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti accused Vir Das for showing India in the negative light. On Monday a complaint was filed at Karnataka’s Vyalikaval police station against the comedian-actor. He has earlier also been in controversies with regarding to his satirical stand-up acts. An ANI report confirmed the same in its tweet. The has stated that Vir Das’s remarks show India in bad light to the world.”

CHECK OUT THIS ANI TWEET ON COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST THE STAND-UP COEMDIAN:

Karnataka | Complaint filed against comedian Vir Das by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti at Vyalikaval PS, demanding the cancellation of his program in Bengaluru on November 10th, as his shows “hurt religious sentiments of Hindus & shows India in bad light to the world.” pic.twitter.com/saeBXZUaZM — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

The comedian-actor also played the lead protagonist in the dark-dramedy Hasmukh (2020), streaming on Netflix.

For more updates on Vir Das, check out this space at India.com.



