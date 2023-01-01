National

Viral Bike Rider Disappears After Being Hit By A Flying Object Shocking Video Surfaces WATCH

Viral: Bike Rider ‘Disappears’ After Being Hit By A ‘Flying Object’, Shocking Video Surfaces | WATCH

Viral Video Today: There is something snazzy and flamboyant about bikes. They make heads turn whenever they zoom past at high speeds and are perfect for a joyride. The bike riders have a disadvantage as well due to their being prone to road accidents as they are exposed to an open area unlike closed vehicles like cars and trucks. Hence, they have to be extra careful while on the road because one miss can result in disaster.

In a similar incident, a bike rider was violently thrown over from the seat of his two-wheeler after a huge rock-like object came out of nowhere and hit him on the head from the front. The riderless bike runs on for some time and trips over. All this was getting recorded, most probably on a GoPro camera. The shocking video has gone viral big time.

No matter how many precautions one might take but unfortunately freak mishaps like these cannot be prevented. Here’s hoping that the rider is ok!




