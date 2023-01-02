Viral Cyclist Annoys Bus Driver By Repeated Braking Made To Pay Heavy Price WATCH VIDEO
The next time cyclist applies the brakes the bus driver does the unthinkable to teach him a lesson.
Viral Video Today: Different people have different ideas about having fun. Some like to hang around with family, some like to enjoy themselves with their friends, a few like to spend time alone, and then there are some who like to pull pranks on just anybody, without a concern that their acts might annoy someone or cause a big disturbance.
A video that is going viral on social media shows a young man on a bicycle right in front of a city bus. He is dangerously very close to the bus and pedaling very slowly, applying brakes to slow down and in turn, the bus driver has to apply the brakes. All this is very irritating, to the point of full-blown anger.
The next time cyclist applies the brakes the bus driver does the unthinkable to teach him a lesson.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE THAT SHOWS HOW THE BUS DRIVER DOES THE UNTHINKABLE TO TEACH HIM A LESSON
Brake checking a bus lol pic.twitter.com/EoRof3cEvr
— Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) December 29, 2022
Having some clean fun is always good and encouraged but this idea of cheap fun is not at all acceptable. I’m sure you guys would agree!
Published Date: January 2, 2023 5:22 PM IST
