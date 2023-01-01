Viral Lorry Gets Stuck On Rail Track Train Hits It At High Speed What Happens Next WATCH
One such video has been shared on Twitter which shows a lorry being stuck on rail tracks while a train is speeding toward it.
Viral Video Today: To say that it is a very unpredictable world would neither be an understatement nor an overstatement. For a long time that includes the yore life has hanged by a thread. There have been numerous incidents where a single moment turned up the matter of life and death on its head either way when they were termed as miraculous. Presently, we come across many such anecdotes, instances, and even our own personal experiences that present a clear picture of the miraculous escapes from the jaws of a certain brutal death.
One such video has been shared on Twitter which shows a lorry being stuck on rail tracks while a train is speeding toward it. The train does hit the lorry and what happens next is nothing less than a miracle.
You have to watch the video which has gone viral on social media and has made people think hard.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
— Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) January 1, 2023
Maybe it was the snow that covered the rail tracks and hence was not visible to the lorry driver. But you have to admit that it is yet another miracle caught on camera.
Published Date: January 1, 2023 7:39 PM IST
