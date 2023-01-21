Viral Railway Ticket From Pakistan To India By AC 3 Coach For Only Rs 4 Watch Here
Viral Railway Ticket: A rail ticket from the time of independence is going viral on social media. This ticket is for traveling between Rawalpindi and Amritsar in Pakistan. This ticket has been issued for nine people. People are surprised to see such old tickets and prices on social media. At that time only 36 rupees and 9 annas were charged for the ticket of nine people. People are comparing it with the ticket price today and also expressing their reactions on social media.
The viral rail ticket on social media has been shared on Facebook by a page named Pakistan Rail Lovers. Sharing the picture of the ticket, Pakistan Rail Lovers wrote, “A pic of a train ticket issued after independence on 17-09-1947, for 9 persons, for a travel from Rawalpindi to Amritsar, costing 36 rupee & 9 aanas. Probably a family migrated to India.”
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Salman Khan Grills Shalin Bhanot And Tina Datta In Weekend Ka Vaar
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentBigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Grills Shalin Bhanot And Tina Datta In Weekend Ka Vaar The biggest fight...
Delhi Mumbai Expressway To Pass Via Indore Ahmedabad And More Know Travel Time Other Details Here
[ad_1] Home News IndiaDelhi-Mumbai Expressway To Pass Via Indore, Ahmedabad And More | Know Travel Time, Other Details Here All...
Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Sushant Singh Rajput
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentSara Ali Khan Celebrates Sushant Singh Rajput’s Special Day With Kids, Fans React: ‘Love Her Always’ – Watch...
ICC Falls Prey To Online Scam, Loses Close To 2.5 Million USD: Report
[ad_1] Home SportsICC Falls Prey To Online Scam, Loses Close To 2.5 Million USD: Report An investigation is underway as...
Protest Motivated: WFI Rejects Wrestlers’ Allegations Against Federation’s Chief
[ad_1] Home News IndiaProtest Motivated: WFI Rejects Wrestlers’ Allegations Against Federation’s Chief | 10 Points The wrestlers called off their...
No Protest on Sunday, We Trust Our Government: Bajrang Punia
[ad_1] Home SportsNo Protest on Sunday, We Trust Our Government: Bajrang Punia Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on Saturday told IANS...
Average Rating