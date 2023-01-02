Viral Three Cute Panda Babies Enjoy Birthday Party And Its Going To Make You Go AWW WATCH video
The three cute baby pandas are munching on vegetables and carrots without a care in the world.
Viral Video: When we were small kids, we would simply love birthdays, ours as well as anyone else’s, like a friend, classmate, or family member. Our passion for birthdays increased during our teenage and later on years. Many of us celebrate the birthdays of our pets as well.
One video is going viral on social media. It shows three baby pandas comfortably seated in their wooden chairs and enjoying what looks like their third birthday. The three cute baby pandas are munching on vegetables and carrots without a care in the world.
WATCH THE BABY PANDAS’ BIRTHDAY VIDEO HERE
Panda birthday party.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/V5JYmo6BPv
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 1, 2023
Life would be very boring and empty without these lovely and adorable creations of God. Isn’t it?
Published Date: January 2, 2023 12:00 AM IST
Updated Date: January 2, 2023 12:02 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Twitter Bans 48,624 Accounts For Policy Violations in India
[ad_1] The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under its new owner, also took down 3,035 accounts for promoting terrorism...
Former India Cricketer Warns Selectors On Making Hardik Pandya India’s Permanent T20I Captain
[ad_1] Hardik Pandya will be leading India in the T20Is against Sri Lanka at home in the absence of regular...
7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu Hikes Dearness Allowance for Government Employees
[ad_1] Terming the DA hike a 'New Year gift,' he appealed to the staff to cooperate with the government in...
Mangaluru Airport To Carry Out Major Rehabilitation On Its Runway, Work To Take Place On These Days
[ad_1] This will enhance the safety as suggested by the committee of inquiry that probed IX 1344 plane crash at...
Man Throws Newborn On Hospital Floor in Nagpur After Fight With Wife, Child In ICU
[ad_1] The incident took place in Government Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening and the child's condition is stable...
Around 190 People Suffer From Food Poisoning At Baptism Event In Kerala Probe Ordered
[ad_1] Around 190 people suffered from food poisoning with one of them in a serious condition after allegedly taking meals...
Average Rating