One video shared by Major General Raju Chauhan on Twitter is a testimony of that mettle.

Viral Video: Army Jawan Wades Through Waist-Deep Snow With Smile; Internet Salutes | WATCH

Viral Video: No matter how much we say or write about the immense and extraordinary service, in fact superhuman, that the jawans of the Indian Army render to their motherland has no parallels. Whether it is the enemy or extreme weather they never flinch. Right now, when we are shivering with the severe cold, the jawans are standing like a rock. One video shared by Major General Raju Chauhan on Twitter is a testimony of that mettle. The video shows a soldier wading through waist-deep snow with a smile on his face. For a brief moment, he hands over his rifle to someone to make it easy to maneuver his way across the heavy snow and then takes it back to move forward.

The caption of the video reads, “Notice the smile on face of this young soldier.”

Notice the smile on face of this young soldier 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/emejbSmbNP — Maj Gen Raju Chauhan, VSM (veteran)🇮🇳 (@SoldierNationF1) December 25, 2022

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 92k views and many reactions. This video once again proves that our armed forces and our soldiers are very, very special.

