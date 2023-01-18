Viral Video Artist Matches Colours In Such A Way That Painting Just Disappears Into Ambiance Watch
This kind of talent must be promoted and given its due.
Magical Artist: We have incredible artists from different fields like music, dancing, photography, and painting among us who never fail to surprise us with their pieces of art. Painting is one art that has been practiced for hundreds of years and helped preserve the memories and records of ancient, historical times. Among the most prominent ones are Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, and Jackson Pollock. These artists have made a name for themselves with their exceptional works of art. But there are many who, in spite of their equally distinctive talent, go unnoticed.
Sharing a video of one such artist who has mixed colours on a small piece of paper in a way that it looks like it has just unified, has intermingled with the ambiance. The video is shared on Twitter by @HowThingsWork_ with the caption: “The colour matching skills 😮💨 Very talented artist 🎨”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
The colour matching skills 😮💨 Very talented artist 🎨 pic.twitter.com/GaP9WAYgeU
— H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 18, 2023
Published Date: January 18, 2023 7:10 PM IST
Updated Date: January 18, 2023 7:26 PM IST
