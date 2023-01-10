Viral Video Biker Gets Knocked Off By Errant Car Driver Gets Run Over By Tanker Crawls Out Watch
People like the driver of the car in the video must be very careful even when the vehicle they are driving is not in motion.
Viral Video: It is always acceptable if we make a mistake and are made to pay for that because we are responsible for that. But when we are doing things right and have to suffer because of someone else’s folly or stupidity then it’s a big NO. Imagine getting slipped on a banana skin eaten by someone else. You get hurt because that person threw civic sense out of the window.
Something similar has been shown in this video that is going viral on social media. A biker passes by a parked car and the driver opens the door banging it against his bike, the biker is run over by a tanker, who crawls out safely.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
— Shocking Videos (@ShockingClip) December 23, 2022
It is a miracle that the biker did not suffer serious injuries.
Published Date: January 10, 2023 11:40 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Withdraws ‘Mankading’ Appeal Against Dasun Shanaka
[ad_1] Home SportsIND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Withdraws ‘Mankading’ Appeal Against Dasun Shanaka | Watch Video India pacer Mohammed Shami...
Video Of Women Dining With Python On Table Leaves Netizens Shocked. But Here
[ad_1] Home ViralVideo Of Women Dining With Python On Table Leaves Netizens Shocked. But Here’s Catch Viral Video: As we...
Indian Origin Man In Muscat Collapses While Playing Badminton Dies SHOCKING VIDEO SURFACES
[ad_1] Home News IndiaIndian-Origin Man In Muscat Collapses While Playing Badminton, Dies | SHOCKING VIDEO SURFACES A 12-year-old boy died...
Virat Kohli To Yuzvendra Chahal…Cricketers Whose Wives Are More Educated Than Them- Watch Video
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryVirat Kohli To Yuzvendra Chahal…Cricketers Whose Wives Are More Educated Than Them- Watch Video Cricket kept Rohit...
Scary! Russian Plane’s Door Opens mid-air, Leaves Passengers Terrified
[ad_1] Home ViralScary! Russian Plane’s Door Opens mid-air, Leaves Passengers Terrified | Watch When the aircraft took off from the...
Cold Wave Reaches South India As Well IMD Issues Alert Over North Karnataka
[ad_1] Home KarnatakaCold Wave Reaches South India As Well, IMD Issues Alert Over North Karnataka Two Karnataka districts witnessed temperature...
Average Rating