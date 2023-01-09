Viral Video Biker Skids Under Moving Bus With Head Under The Wheel Escapes Certain Death Watch
To blame someone or to appreciate the presence of the mind is secondary because what is most important here is that a life has been saved.
Viral Video: Sometimes it is very difficult to understand the concept of luck. Luck has been defined by philosophers in different ways. Many times, we also come across certain incidents or experience them ourselves that we wonder whether whatever happened was a coincidence or fate. There are so many instances that can be attributed to luck. Like catching a plane in nick of time, scoring a goal in the last few seconds of a football match, hitting a match-winning shot on the last ball of a cricket match, escaping death by a small distance, or applying brakes in time.
This viral video shows just how crucial one safety measure can be on the road, especially for bikers, and how vital can be that one moment in which the brakes are applied instantly. The video shows a biker losing the balance of his bike and skidding right underneath the rear tire of an oncoming bus. The bus driver applies the brakes just before the tire could crush the biker’s head.
WATCH THE BLOOD-CURDLING VIDEO OF THE BIKER ESCAPING A CERTAIN DEATH BY A WHISKER
— Shocking Videos (@ShockingClip) January 5, 2023
This is a very fortunate getaway, but can it happen every time?
Published Date: January 9, 2023 8:25 PM IST
