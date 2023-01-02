Viral Video Biker Tries To Run Away From Police Meets His Nemesis At The Other Turn WATCH
The biker was sure to run away but as they say, law always catches up.
Viral Video: Laws and law-keepers are for our own safety and security. It is because of them that we live our daily lives without any worries. While it is the duty of every citizen to abide by the laws and give respect to the law-enforcing authorities like the police force, there are some anti-social elements who give two hoots to both and habitually break laws. But they forget that no matter how far they run and try to escape, the law eventually catches up, and then they will have to face the consequences of their wrongdoing.
One video has been shared on the microblogging site Twitter and has gone viral shows a biker escaping from a police car. The biker is probably wearing a GoPro camera that is recording the sequence of events. He even shows the mi**** finger to the cops and after that races off at maddening speed. It seems like he will manage to flee as he maneuvers through heavy traffic and also rides dangerously on the wrong side.
But then, at a turn, he meets his nemesis. How does it happen?
WATCH THE BIKER RUNNING FROM POLICE AND MEETING HIS FATE
— Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) January 2, 2023
It is never prudent to play with the laws of the land. We all have this duty toward society and fellow citizens so that we exist in harmony.
Published Date: January 2, 2023 7:01 PM IST
