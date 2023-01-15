Home

Viral Video: Brazilian Youngsters Take Fun Quotient To A New ‘Depth’ | Watch

We urge you to stay safe and NEVER try any “adventure” that could ricochet and put you into a spot of bother. We want you safe, always!

Viral Video: Different people from different age groups have their own ideas of having fun. Some might love to go paragliding while some might go rafting in the wildest of rivers. Then there are those who like to stay indoors and rather play Twister or try their luck at Uno or Rock Scissors Paper. Every individual has a distinct catalyst to turn on the fun mode. For a few, the fun lies at places that are perceived as, and rightfully so, as dangerous. It could be because of the topography, climate, ambiance, or traditional inclination.

One video doing the rounds on social media shows one such adventure the sight of which is enough to send a chill down the spine of the unversed. There is a group of youngsters that is perilously close to the mouth of a dam drain which is very deep. These youngsters appear to be enjoying themselves without showing any sign of distress. The video is supposedly shot in Minas Gerais, Brazil. It is shared on Twitter by @OTerrifying with the caption: “Watch as group of kids stand inches before a dam drain in Águas Vermelhas, Minas Gerais, Brazil 😳”

Watch as group of kids stand inches before a dam drain in Águas Vermelhas, Minas Gerais, Brazil 😳 pic.twitter.com/eKP7tXxigF — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 13, 2023

Maybe the locals are accustomed to being in the proximity of the Água Vermelha Dam. This structure is an embankment dam on the Grande River near Iturama in Minas Gerais/São Paulo, Brazil, and was constructed for hydroelectric power production and flood control. It was completed and operational by 1978.



