Viral Video Car Escapes With Swipes In Massive Mid Road Accident Involving Bus Other Vehicles News
When on the road, please be very careful because it takes a fraction of a second for things to get nasty.
Viral Video: How many times we have witnessed people coming out safely of some of the most horrific road accidents? In fact, we ourselves have experienced the brush with certain death. Well, the phenomenon goes on as more and more videos keep surfacing and it does not make for a happy count. But then, things happen, and this is beyond our control.
One video of a road accident is going viral on social media. It is shot from the rear of some vehicle that is recording the traffic that is following it. This segment shows a white car in the middle of the road and within seconds a city bus jumps from behind as if it has run over an inclined plank and crushes the car ahead. Instantly, another car emerges from the right-hand side of the car in the middle and swipes against a grey car behind and then hits and swipes against it and topples over on its right side. Miraculously, the first car escapes with a pinch and keeps on moving ahead.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE MIRACULOUS ESCAPE OF A CAR FROM A HORRIFIC MID-ROAD ACCIDENT
Holy 💩 pic.twitter.com/A179msRhMU
— Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) January 7, 2023
Here’s hoping that everyone involved here came out safe and sound.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 11:39 PM IST
