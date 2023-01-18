Viral Video Child Gets Attacked By Huge Dog While Playing What His Own Dog Brother Does Next Is Legendary
Yet again it has been proved that a dog is man’s best friend and a friend in need.
Watch Viral Video: Dogs have been the most loyal, loving, and faithful pets and companions for human beings for a very long time. This wonderful relationship goes back centuries. In fact, people treat their pet dogs as their own family and there is a new term “pet parents”. And it goes beyond the parents, it goes up to “human siblings”. Many instances of dogs being most caring and protective of their human sisters and brothers have been reported from different parts of the world.
One such video going viral on social media shows a pet dog playing with its human brother on a large ground. The little kid runs away from the dog and another big dog appears at some distance and charges toward the kid. The kid’s dog brother arrives in no time and becomes a shield for him and chases away the attacking dog. The scared child runs to a woman who is probably his mom who immediately picks him up in her arms. The video has got almost 82 thousand views within hours of being posted.
Watch Viral Video
we dont deserve dogs! pic.twitter.com/Wi14xZyslR
— ViralPosts (@ViralPosts5) January 17, 2023
Yet again it has been proved that a dog is man’s best friend and a friend in need.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 9:17 PM IST
Updated Date: January 18, 2023 9:31 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Only 2 Days Left For Exam to Begin, Students Allege 10,000 Aspirants Not Received Admit Card Yet
[ad_1] Home EducationFMGE 2022: Only 2 Days Left For Exam to Begin, Students Allege 10,000 Aspirants Not Received Admit Card...
Read CEO Satya Nadella’s Full Letter Here
[ad_1] Home TechnologyMicrosoft Fires 10,000 Employees In Massive Layoff: Read CEO Satya Nadella’s Full Letter Here Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella...
Rohit Sharma Hails Shubman Gill; Claims Exciting to Watch After India Beat New Zealand to Take 1-0 Lead
[ad_1] Home SportsRohit Sharma Hails Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj After India Beat New Zealand to Take 1-0 Lead Ind vs...
‘Sexy’! Disha Patani Exudes Sensuality in Scorching Hot Animal-Printed Inner Wear, See Pic
[ad_1] Home Entertainment‘Sexy’! Disha Patani Exudes Sensuality in Scorching Hot Animal-Printed Inner Wear, See Pic Disha Patani once again set...
BSE Odisha 10th Result Released for Summative Assessment on bseodisha.ac.in, Steps To Check Scores Here
[ad_1] Home EducationBSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Released for Summative Assessment on bseodisha.ac.in, Steps To Check Scores Here Candidates can...
News Content Deemed as ‘Fake’ By PIB Should Be Banned On Social Media, Says Centre
[ad_1] Home News IndiaNews Content Deemed as ‘Fake’ By PIB Should Be Banned On Social Media, Says Centre The PIB...
Average Rating