Viral Video: Cow Roams Inside a Cloth Store in Assam Mall, Leaves Shoppers Shocked

Viral Video: A video of cow wandering inside a cloth store in a shopping mall is going crazily viral across social media platforms. The incident happened inside a shopping mall in Assam’s Dhubri in the last week of December and a video of it went viral after some shoppers decided to post it online.

The video not only went viral moments after being shared online, but also made netizens laugh hard seeing the weirdest customer strolling through the clothes.

In the viral video, we can see a stray cow inside the men’s section of a clothing store. As the video proceeds the confused cow can be seen strolling through the rows of the clothes kept inside the store when the shop’s staff and customers spotted it. As soon as the people saw the cow roaming around they shooed it away and in moments it can be seen running towards the exit of the store and leaving the shop.



