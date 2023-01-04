Viral Video: Cow Roams Inside a Cloth Store in Assam Mall, Leaves Shoppers Shocked
In the viral video, we can see a stray cow inside the men’s section of a clothing store.
Viral Video: A video of cow wandering inside a cloth store in a shopping mall is going crazily viral across social media platforms. The incident happened inside a shopping mall in Assam’s Dhubri in the last week of December and a video of it went viral after some shoppers decided to post it online.
The video not only went viral moments after being shared online, but also made netizens laugh hard seeing the weirdest customer strolling through the clothes.
WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF COW STROLLING INSIDE MALL
Cow entered in mall, #dhubri #Assam pic.twitter.com/aS2XYd5hg1
— Nitish Sarmah (@sarmah_nitish) December 30, 2022
In the viral video, we can see a stray cow inside the men’s section of a clothing store. As the video proceeds the confused cow can be seen strolling through the rows of the clothes kept inside the store when the shop’s staff and customers spotted it. As soon as the people saw the cow roaming around they shooed it away and in moments it can be seen running towards the exit of the store and leaving the shop.
Published Date: January 4, 2023 2:06 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
‘Axar Patel Has Put Pressure On Ravindra Jadeja’, Says World Cup-Winning Indian Cricketer
[ad_1] Axar Patel has been expectational with both bat and ball for India in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, who...
Air India Bans Passenger For 30 Days Who Urinated On Woman In New York-Delhi Flight in November
[ad_1] After many weeks of the incident, Air India filed a case and recommended that the unruly flier be placed...
Sonam Kapoor Sells Her Luxurious Apartment Worth Rs 32 Crore at BKC, Mumbai
[ad_1] Sonam Kapoor's Bandra Kurla Complex Apartment has been sold for this whopping amount, check the details here. Actress Sonam...
Zomato Delivery Man Invited by Customers to Join New Year Celebrations, Here’s How He Reacts
[ad_1] Viral Video: As the world celebrated the arrival of 2023, a group of men is receiving praises online for...
Nikhil Kamath Backed BHIVE Alts Crosses ₹100 Cr In AUM Within 14 Months Of Its Operations
[ad_1] The alternative investment platform has more than 72,000 registered users. It has paid more than Rs18 crores worth of...
Shark Tank India Season 2: Amit Jain Makes The Biggest Offer Ever, Leaves Other Sharks Shocked
[ad_1] Shark Tank India Season 2, Episode 3: Ashneer Grover's Replacement, Amit Jain of CarDekho Makes The Biggest Offer Ever,...
Average Rating