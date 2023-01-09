Viral Video Cute Little Kitten Climbs Onto Huge Dog Watch Doggies Reaction

It is an endearing and heart-warming video fit to liven up things.
Viral Video: When we were kids we didn’t know much about the world, relations, complexities, good or bad, and a lot more. We learned things gradually as we grew up, but coming back to childhood, it is innocuous and free from depravation of any kind. The same is true of animal babies. Not only are they adorable but also look for solace and warmth of love and friendship apart from the ones that their parents provide. They will get friendly with anyone who wins over their trust. Many times they form very close bonds with unlikely beings. Like a kitten snuggling up to a full-grown dog. It is so because cats and dogs are not known to stand each other and get agitated at the sight of each other. Many times, these encounters result in a tragic end for the cat.
But there are exceptions. There is a video showing a small kitten climbing on a huge dog, but the dog is lying down with its eyes closed. The kitten reaches its face and sniffs. You have to watch the video to know what happens next.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF KITTEN AND DOG
The best spot.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/eSc4iJT7QZ
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 9, 2023
The video is shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden with the caption: “The best spot.. 😊”
Published Date: January 9, 2023 10:35 PM IST
