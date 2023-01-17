Viral Video Cute Puppy Dribbles Ball Like Seasoned Basketball Pro Watch

Would it be a surprise if the National Basketball Association (NBA) approaches the pooch to sign it?
Viral Video: We play sports for fun, to stay fit, to compete, or just to flaunt the skills that we have mastered in a particular game. Those who display unique skills or perform at a higher level than others are appreciated. That is for the usual part where only humans participate. There are games that the precious and lovable members of the animal community play, and when they play, the world notices. When it is to play with a ball, dogs are exceptionally good at it.
One video shows a puppy dribbling a big ball as basketball players do and it has caught the attention of the netizens. It is a short clip of about 9 seconds and gives a good insight into the talents of this small, cute puppy. The video is shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden with the caption: “Doggo with skills.. 😅”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Doggo with skills.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/izW6YpAgiZ
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 16, 2023
The video has garnered more than 3.4 lakh views and 19 thousand plus likes.
Published Date: January 17, 2023 6:38 PM IST
Updated Date: January 17, 2023 6:44 PM IST
