Viral Video Dear Mother Deer Escorts Her Baby To Safety From Middle Of Road WATCH
The magical touch of a mother can do wonders for her children.
Viral Video: No power in the world can even come close to that of a mother’s love and commitment to her children, leave alone match. It goes beyond the species. You must have seen the video of a bird protecting her nest, that she made on the ground, from a huge excavator machine. The mother bird stood like a mountain to protect her unborn chickens in the eggs. Something similar occurred on a road that was captured by the camera and is going viral.
The video is shot most probably from inside a car. It is night and at some distance something moves, indicating a live being. That living being turns out to be a fawn, a baby deer who is all alone on the road and has every possible risk of either being crushed by a vehicle or becoming the meal of some predator as it is a jungle on either side of the road. The fawn tries to get up and run but stumbles.
But something unusual and heart-warming happens. Mommy deer appears from the jungle, approaches her baby, and within no time escorts her baby to the jungle.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Mama to the rescue 💙 pic.twitter.com/47uQlMZuk9
— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) January 8, 2023
One must appreciate the considerate driver who stopped at a safe distance and kept the headlights on to facilitate the rescue.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 7:56 PM IST
