Viral Video: Desi Bride & Groom Fly Bike in Air for Pre-Wedding Shoot, Internet Calls It ‘Dhoom 4’ | Watch

Viral Video: Indian weddings are extravagant and grand affairs, with festivities that run for days. Of late, pre-wedding photoshoots have also become extremely popular, with couples leaving no stone unturned to get those special and enviable pictures. While some travel to exotic locations and put on fine clothes, some choose unique themes. Recently, a desi couple was seen performing a bike stunt as part of their pre-wedding photoshoot. In the video, the couple, dressed as groom and bride, are seen sitting on a bike, which is launched into the air with the help of a crane. The crane pulls up the bike over a jeep as the photographer takes the shot.Also Read – Viral Video: Bride And Groom Kiss On The Mandap In Front of Pandit Ji And Family. Watch

The clip of this shoot has been posted on Twitter by the user Best of the Best. It has been captioned, “Pre-wedding shoots – i’m getting this.” Also Read – Viral Video: Python Swallows Deer Within Seconds, Leaves Netizens Stunned. Watch

DESI COUPLE FLY BIKE FOR PRE-WEDDING SHOOT: WATCH VIDEO

pre-wedding shoots – i’m getting this pic.twitter.com/Ynwf7Kxr6a — Best of the Best (@bestofallll) October 27, 2022

One user reacted to the video and wrote, “As if weddings are their chance as a debut in Bollywood! They absolutely act like movie stars.. dresses or makeup or decor or pics or photo shoot or dances. Is it too much Bollywood in our heads or we are making weddings too silly as movies now.” Another commented, “If not this, ain’t getting married.” A third said, “Was Rohit Shetty the director of this pre-wedding shoot?”