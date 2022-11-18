Viral Video: Desi Uncles Set Stage On Fire With Their Bhangra Dancing At Wedding. Watch

In the clip, the two elderly men set the dance floor on fire with their bhangra moves to the song Yaar Bolda.

Viral Video Today: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. One of the best things about Punjabi weddings is the part when DJ starts playing amazing Punjabi and wedding songs, making everyone get up and dance.

Now, a wholesome video is going viral on social where two Sikh men could be seen dancing their hearts out on the dance floor. The clip was shared by a page called Pink Panther Studios on Instagram with the following caption: “Epic dance off with some legends!” It has racked up over 1 million views and 84k likes.

In the clip, the two elderly men set the dance floor on fire with their bhangra moves to the song Yaar Bolda. As they continue with their dance off, people gathered around them could be seen clapping and showering notes on them. The uncles have a blast while jumping and doing balle balle without a single care in the world. Their energetic moves are such a vibe that it will make you want to get up and groove too.

“Age is just a number for him,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Uncle in the grey coat is super graceful! God bless him!”



