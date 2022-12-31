National

Viral Video Doggie Loses Ball While Playing Gets Help From Unexpected Friend WATCH

It won’t be wrong to say that friends come in all sizes and shapes and at times of need provide us with the needed succor.

Viral Video: Doggie Loses Ball While Playing, Gets Help From Unexpected ‘Friend’| WATCH

Viral Video: A friend in need is a friend indeed! This age-old idiom has been tried and tested so many times, yet it never gets archaic. In fact, it has proven time and again the value of timely help. This is what this video tells where a dog is playing with a ball and the ball rolls over under a cupboard. Our furry friend tries to retrieve it but fails. That is when another dog, much smaller in size, crawls under the cupboard and gets the ball for his big buddy.

