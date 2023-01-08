On the road or in the parking lot, one should make sure that things are OK.

Viral Video: Driver Forgets To Apply Parking Brakes And His Vehicle Just Disappears | Watch

Viral Video: It is a given that while on the road, every road user must be careful and follow the traffic rules. It applies to pedestrians and drivers and riders of different kinds of vehicles. In fact, when out on the road, the instincts come out naturally. When we are not driving, i.e., when our vehicles are stationary, like when we park them, even then we must be aware of and concerned about the surroundings so that our parked vehicle does not cause any inconvenience to others. Also, we should check the interiors of our vehicles in case we miss out on something crucial, like the parking brakes. Parking brakes are essentially used to prevent our vehicles from moving from the place where they are parked.

But sometimes we miss out on applying them and it could result in an unwarranted situation. A viral video depicts a similar situation in which the driver parks the vehicle but forgets to pull the parking brake. What happens next is just disastrous. The video is shared on Twitter by That Looked Expensive with the caption: “Forgot to apply the parking brake”.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE VEHICLE SLIPPING AWAY AS DRIVER FORGETS TO APPLY PARKING BRAKES

Forgot to apply the parking brake pic.twitter.com/CeQqfl5Fem — That Looked Expensive (@LookedExpensive) August 9, 2022

If the driver had waited and checked the vehicle, then it could not have happened. But then, things happen like this only.



